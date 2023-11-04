MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Price Down 7.6% After Analyst Downgrade

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) was down 7.6% on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $55.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MasTec traded as low as $45.04 and last traded at $45.28. Approximately 954,832 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 736,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

Several other analysts have also commented on MTZ. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.64.

In other news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MasTec by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MasTec by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.42.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

