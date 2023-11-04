Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Truist Financial

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $29.44 on Friday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,235 shares of company stock worth $458,553. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Match Group by 92,835.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,632,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,215,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,063,000 after purchasing an additional 992,393 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

