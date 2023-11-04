Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.70-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Materion also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.70-5.90 EPS.

Materion Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.79. Materion has a 1 year low of $71.30 and a 1 year high of $123.41.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Materion had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $398.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Materion will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Materion from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $34,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Materion by 948.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at $111,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Materion by 23.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the first quarter valued at $116,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Further Reading

