McDonald’s’ (MCD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $315.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MCD. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $316.66.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $267.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 152.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.52%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

