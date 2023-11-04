McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $300.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $316.66.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $267.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.62. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 152.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.52%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,994 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,369,000 after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $445,000. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 23.9% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

