Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

