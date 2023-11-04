MELD (MELD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $25.33 Million

MELD (MELD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. MELD has a market cap of $25.33 million and $1.59 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MELD has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,143,981,012 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01205455 USD and is up 4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,476,920.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

