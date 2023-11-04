MetLife (NYSE:MET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.17. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. MetLife has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $444,205,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,761,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in MetLife by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in MetLife by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,669,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in MetLife by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,012,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,523,000 after acquiring an additional 906,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MET. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

