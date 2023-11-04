MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72), Briefing.com reports. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $453.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.42. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $132.56 and a fifty-two week high of $475.09. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.90 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $513.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total transaction of $323,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.