MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) PT Lowered to $12.00

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDXG. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded MiMedx Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.67.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDXG

MiMedx Group Stock Up 5.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.71 million, a P/E ratio of -341.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.