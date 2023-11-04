Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $17,850,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYV. TD Cowen increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

Shares of LYV opened at $85.37 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

