Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 12,107 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,702,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $139,145,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,182,000 after buying an additional 1,524,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 443.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,874 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $91,144,000.
Restaurant Brands International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $67.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $78.30.
Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.52.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
