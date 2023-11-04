Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 12,107 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,702,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $139,145,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,182,000 after buying an additional 1,524,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 443.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,874 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $91,144,000.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $67.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.52.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

