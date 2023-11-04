Mirabella Financial Services LLP Boosts Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Saia were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Saia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Saia by 3.6% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 80.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Saia

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.12.

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA stock opened at $388.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $401.02 and its 200 day moving average is $360.02. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $197.83 and a one year high of $443.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

