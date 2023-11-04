Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,340 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,241,250,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $40.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

