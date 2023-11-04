Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 27,510 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,151,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,148,000 after purchasing an additional 49,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,219,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,714,000 after purchasing an additional 583,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,235,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,265,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,201,000 after purchasing an additional 399,435 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $136,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 3.7 %

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.