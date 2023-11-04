Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $982,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 169.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE DE opened at $382.20 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $389.23 and a 200-day moving average of $394.86. The firm has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

