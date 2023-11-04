Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $835,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.15.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $597.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $523.11 and its 200-day moving average is $516.03. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $326.10 and a 1 year high of $606.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,787 shares of company stock worth $8,251,144 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

