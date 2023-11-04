Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $990,000 in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 21,241 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TR opened at $30.68 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $46.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.17.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

