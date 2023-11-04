Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 82,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 83.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE ZGN opened at $11.75 on Friday. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZGN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ermenegildo Zegna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.60 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZGN

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.