Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,496,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,181,000 after buying an additional 571,333 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $5,496,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 32,768 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,774,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,298,000 after purchasing an additional 239,021 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.27.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.
