Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $788,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

