Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $895,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Dover by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $134.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.14. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

