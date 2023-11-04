Mirabella Financial Services LLP Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBM opened at $147.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.83 and a 200 day moving average of $137.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

