Mission Wealth Management LP Buys Shares of 2,849 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 11.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.70. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. Analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.24%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

