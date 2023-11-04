Mission Wealth Management LP Has $251,000 Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in Teradyne by 4,404.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 49,770 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,584,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $87.70 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.41.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,933 shares of company stock worth $2,774,404 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TER. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

