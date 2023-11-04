Mission Wealth Management LP Has $303,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $65.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054 in the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

