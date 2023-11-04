Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $261,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.60. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.16 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

