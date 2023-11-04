Mission Wealth Management LP Takes $230,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
VGLT opened at $54.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.03. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $67.25.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
