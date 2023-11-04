Mission Wealth Management LP Takes $237,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,446,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,202,000 after buying an additional 835,252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,363,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,086,000 after buying an additional 1,110,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,979,000 after buying an additional 186,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO opened at $49.84 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

