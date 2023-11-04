Mizuho Cuts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $170.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $225.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PCTY. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.13.

PCTY opened at $145.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.99. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $140.81 and a fifty-two week high of $235.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 57,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total transaction of $11,122,050.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,913,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,433,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 19,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $3,821,552.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,003,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,966,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 57,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total transaction of $11,122,050.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,913,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,433,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,189 shares of company stock worth $33,943,823. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,405,000 after acquiring an additional 156,945 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Paylocity by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,501,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,104,000 after acquiring an additional 39,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 38.7% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,990,000 after acquiring an additional 257,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

