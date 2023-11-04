Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given New $483.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $600.00 to $483.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $548.17.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $492.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $336.63 and a 1 year high of $595.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total value of $463,447.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 188,339 shares in the company, valued at $99,868,638.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,104 shares of company stock valued at $10,011,898 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 516.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,441,000 after buying an additional 733,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $150,233,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,731,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,524,000 after acquiring an additional 293,326 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

