Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MNST. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Monster Beverage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.29.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863,544 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239,404 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,876 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Monster Beverage by 111.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,064,000 after buying an additional 8,565,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

