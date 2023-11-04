Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 173,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 597.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.29.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

