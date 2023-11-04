Morgan Stanley Cuts MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $526.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $532.00 to $526.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MSCI. Redburn Partners restated a neutral rating and issued a $554.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas cut MSCI from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $559.47.

MSCI Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $497.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $450.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $515.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.94.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

