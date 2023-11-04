Morgan Stanley Cuts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $76.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.84. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 883.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,806 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

