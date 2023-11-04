Morgan Stanley Lowers Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $37.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.01. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

