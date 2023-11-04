Morgan Stanley Trims Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Target Price to $38.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EQH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. Equitable has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 333.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 128.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

