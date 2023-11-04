Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions updated its Q4 guidance to $3.60-3.65 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 6.5 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $299.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.87 and a 200-day moving average of $284.79. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $244.03 and a one year high of $299.44.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.