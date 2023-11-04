MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MRC Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRC Global

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of MRC stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $950.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). MRC Global had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 104,959 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter.

About MRC Global

(Get Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.