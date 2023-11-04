MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,178,000 after acquiring an additional 327,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,962,000 after acquiring an additional 72,338 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,926,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,812,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,288,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,247,000 after purchasing an additional 56,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM opened at $97.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.47. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

