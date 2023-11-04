MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Raised by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 657.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus started coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $559.47.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of MSCI opened at $497.64 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.