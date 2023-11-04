Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.28 EPS.

Murphy USA Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $378.84 on Friday. Murphy USA has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $382.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total value of $5,964,482.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,473 shares in the company, valued at $71,203,111.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,815 shares of company stock worth $22,153,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

