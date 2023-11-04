MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MYRG. Sidoti upgraded shares of MYR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

MYRG stock opened at $117.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $156.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.05.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $939.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total transaction of $507,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,251.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,577,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,018,503.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total transaction of $507,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,251.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in MYR Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MYR Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in MYR Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

