NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Stock Price Down 7.2%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.44. 192,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 643,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NaaS Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative net margin of 329.71% and a negative return on equity of 151.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of NaaS Technology by 4,856.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

