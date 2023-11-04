NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in NantHealth by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

