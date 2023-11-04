Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

Nathan’s Famous has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NATH opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.26. Nathan’s Famous has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $83.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Report on Nathan’s Famous

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $146,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nathan’s Famous

(Get Free Report)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.