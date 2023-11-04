National Bankshares Trims Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Target Price to $120.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CIGI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $129.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 639.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 47.47%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $655,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 453.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

