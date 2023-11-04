Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,491 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,587 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARLP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $636.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

