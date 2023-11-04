Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $62,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.43.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $327.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.31 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 50.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

