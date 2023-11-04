Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 334,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the second quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enel Chile by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 41,490 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 247.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Enel Chile stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enel Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

